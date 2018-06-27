Ccnn, Bua Cement’s Kalambaina Cement Company Set To Merge

LAGOS – 27 june 2018: The Board of Directors of Nigeria’s Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (“CCNN”), and owners of the 500,000 metric tonnes per annum Sokoto Cement Plant, announces that it has informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange of its proposed merger (“Proposed Merger”) with the BUA Cement owned Kalambaina Cement Company Ltd (“Kalambaina Cement”) – owners and operators of the newly built 1.5million tonnes per annum Kalambaina Cement plant in Sokoto State.This disclosure was made known in filings to regulatory authorities and is subject to various approvals. If approved, the combined entity will have a total installed capacity of 2million metric tonnes per annum.

In its disclosure on the Proposed Merger, Managing Director, CCNN, Ibrahim Aminu said that the proposed merger will position CCNN for better competitiveness within its home market and also enable it utilize the more modern plant and equipment of the Kalambaina Cement Company Ltd. to boost its market penetration and export potential. “Over the years, we have always delivered exceptional value to all stakeholders and this Proposed Merger is in continuation of that. We have consistently outperformed the industry in key metrics such as capacity utilization but growth has been hampered over the years due to limited expansion and lack of alternative fuel sources. Kalambaina Cement’s 1.5million metric tonnes per annummulti-fuel (coal, heavy oils and gas) powered cement plant solves that issue with limited downtime and further opportunities for growth and expansion.”

According to the statement, CCNN further alluded that the Proposed Mergerprovides a compelling opportunity to capture significant synergies and create value for the benefit of the shareholders of both companies in the form of stronger competitive position of the enlarged company, economies of scale, enhanced operations and administrative efficiencies which are expected to accrue.

This is in view of various challenges that had prevented CCNN from maximizing the opportunities present in its local markets where it is hampered by limited access and high cost of heavy fuels which CCNN’s Sokoto Cement factory operates on.

It was also disclosed that the shares of CCNN will be issued and allotted to all shareholders of Kalambaina Cement in exchange for their shares in Kalambaina Cement at an agreed ratio based on CCNN’s 30-day volume weighted average closing price to 22 June 2018 of ₦25.99 per share.

This move is also expected to put BUA Cement businesses in a stronger position to compete effectively and also explore export opportunities in neighboring countries.