TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 27 June 2018 16:31 CET

Photo Report: Fayemi, Other Apc Leaders In Ikere Ekiti

By Yinka Oyebode




JKF in Ise: A crowd of supporters welcoming Dr Kayode Fayemi; the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Ise-Ekiti…on Tuesday


JKF in Ikere: Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, addressing a crowd of supporters in Ikere-Ekiti…on Tuesday




JKF in Ikere: Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; followed by a crowd of supporters during his campaign tour of Ikere Ekiti…on Tuesday


JKF in Ikere: Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, addressing a crowd of supporters in Ikere-Ekiti…on Tuesday


JKF in Ikere: Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, with chieftains of the party; addressing a crowd of supporters in Ikere-Ekiti…on Tuesday.

The road 2 succes is rough bv when succes is ataine it has no limit.
By: St anthony

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists