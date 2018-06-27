Photo Report: Fayemi, Other Apc Leaders In Ikere Ekiti

JKF in Ise: A crowd of supporters welcoming Dr Kayode Fayemi; the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Ise-Ekiti…on Tuesday

JKF in Ikere: Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, addressing a crowd of supporters in Ikere-Ekiti…on Tuesday

