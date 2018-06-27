Temile Ventures into Nigeria’s LPG Market

E.A. Temile Development Company of Nigeria Limited (Temile) has inked a contract with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for one firm and one optional 23,000 cbm liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier.

“Whilst Temile has extensive experience in numerous sections of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria with particular interest in the offshore shipping and logistics sector, our entrance into LPG shipping is a new and exciting venture for us. We feel in very safe hands to have ordered a LPG carrier at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and believe this will increase the local content of Nigerian investors in the LPG space,” Temile’s Chief Executive Alfred Temile said.

According to S.Y. Park, the Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Heavy Industries, the order from Temile was secured under a competitive tender process in close co-operation with Nigeria LNG.

The firm eco-design ship will be delivered within the first quarter of 2020 and then placed on time charter to Nigeria LNG Limited.

Temile, a 100 pct Nigerian owned and managed company, ventured into the marine/offshore support vessels sector five years ago. The company’s fleet comprises of 16 offshore vessels all built within the last 5 years.

