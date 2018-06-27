I am a Cat

I am a black cat, kept as a rat-catcher,

Supposed to eat small rats and mouse,

But of the giant rats I catch,I am robbed

By my duena and her dueno, they

Loot me off my blunder, they plunder,

Eating off my dear sweat like panjandrums,

Imagine I often get sick, but they give no care,

I sneeze andmew in the chilly darkness, having

Been curtly scolded for my fecal stuff on the old couch,

Most of them use me as voodoo stuff, secret arts,

They night run with me as their work device

For their outrageous venture in the wee of hour of the night,

They want to mew out sound of terror into the hearts

And black peace of the unlighted innocent sleepers,

Uff; I tell you; you are kaput to be a cat

In a place called rural Africa!