Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe Is Released By DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, .

According to a statement issued this evening by his media aide, Mr. Uchenna Awom. The statement read in part, “About 6.32pm on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe walked into freedom after five days in the DSS gulag.

The statement went further, “Abaribe, who was granted administrative bail, was released to his lawyers led by Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN.

“The collective calls and demand for his release have shown the great spirit of Nigerians for justice.”

Operatives of the DSS had, on Friday, arrested and detained the senator, while his Abuja home was raided same day.

