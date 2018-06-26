Meet the new national leadership of APC
National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole
Natioanl Secretary Alhaji Mai Mala Buni
Deputy National Chairman (South) Adeniyi Adebayo
National Vice Chairman, North-West Manasara Sani
National Vice Chairman, Southwest Bankole Oluwajana
National Legal Adviser Babatunde Ogala
National Welfare Officer Alhaji Ibrahim Masari
Deputy Welfare Officer Jock Alamba
Deputy National Chairman( North)- Sen. Lawal Shuaibu
National Vice Chairman South-East- Emma Eneukwu
National Vice Chairman South-South- Hilliard Eta
Deputy Legal Adviser- Ado Oguta
National Treasurer- Adamu Fanda
Deputy National Financial Sec.- Sunday Jacob Chukwuma
National Publicity Secretary- Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi
National Auditor- Chief George Moghalu
National Women Leader- Salamatu Umar Elijah
Deputy National Women Leader- Barrister Ndoma Oye
National Youth Leader- Abubakar Shuaib
Deputy National Youth Leader-Hafiz Bolaji
Youth Leader (North East)- Kashim Bello Margari
Youth leader (North West)- Abubakar Sa’adu
Youth Leader (South West)- Lanre Olarewaju
Youth Leader (South East)- Onyeka Olisemeka
Youth Leader(South South)- Gabriel Iduseri
North East Organising Secretary-Shuaibu Abdulrahaman
South south Organising Secretary- Adefamile
South West Organising Secretary- Femi Egbedeyi
South East Organising Secretary-
South East zonal, Secretary- John Uwaede
South south zonal Secretary- David Okumgba
Zonal Women Leader, North West- Hanatu Buba
South east Women Leader- Blessing Onuoha
National Vice Chairman North West- Inuwa Abdulkadir
Deputy National Auditor- Isa Madu Chul
Deputy National Secretary-Victor Giadom
National Vice Chairman North East- Mustapha Salisu
Deputy National Chairman, North- East Amina Tumanga
Zonal Women Leader North East-
National Organising Secretary-(South East) Emma Ibediro
Ex-official (South-South)- Ndukwe Ayandu