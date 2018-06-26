TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 26 June 2018 21:58 CET

Meet the new national leadership of APC

By The Nigerian Voice
National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole
Natioanl Secretary Alhaji Mai Mala Buni
Deputy National Chairman (South) Adeniyi Adebayo
National Vice Chairman, North-West Manasara Sani
National Vice Chairman, Southwest Bankole Oluwajana

National Legal Adviser Babatunde Ogala
National Welfare Officer Alhaji Ibrahim Masari
Deputy Welfare Officer Jock Alamba
Deputy National Chairman( North)- Sen. Lawal Shuaibu

National Vice Chairman South-East- Emma Eneukwu
National Vice Chairman South-South- Hilliard Eta
Deputy Legal Adviser- Ado Oguta
National Treasurer- Adamu Fanda
Deputy National Financial Sec.- Sunday Jacob Chukwuma

National Publicity Secretary- Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Auditor- Chief George Moghalu
National Women Leader- Salamatu Umar Elijah
Deputy National Women Leader- Barrister Ndoma Oye
National Youth Leader- Abubakar Shuaib
Deputy National Youth Leader-Hafiz Bolaji
Youth Leader (North East)- Kashim Bello Margari
Youth leader (North West)- Abubakar Sa’adu
Youth Leader (South West)- Lanre Olarewaju
Youth Leader (South East)- Onyeka Olisemeka
Youth Leader(South South)- Gabriel Iduseri
North East Organising Secretary-Shuaibu Abdulrahaman

South south Organising Secretary- Adefamile
South West Organising Secretary- Femi Egbedeyi
South East Organising Secretary-
South East zonal, Secretary- John Uwaede
South south zonal Secretary- David Okumgba
Zonal Women Leader, North West- Hanatu Buba
South east Women Leader- Blessing Onuoha
National Vice Chairman North West- Inuwa Abdulkadir

Deputy National Auditor- Isa Madu Chul
Deputy National Secretary-Victor Giadom
National Vice Chairman North East- Mustapha Salisu
Deputy National Chairman, North- East Amina Tumanga

Zonal Women Leader North East-
National Organising Secretary-(South East) Emma Ibediro

Ex-official (South-South)- Ndukwe Ayandu


The evil that we now do, will later have efects on us or our kids,great kids and so on and so on
By: akoaso, hh .german

