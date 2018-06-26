Police nab fake soldier in Ogun

A 32-year-old man, Azeez Haruna has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for impersonation after parading himself as a soldier.

The suspect was arrested at about 2:00pm today at Ifesowapo Community of Ijako area in Sango Ota, Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ogun State Police Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect has been wearing full military camouflage uniform and terrorizing the people of the area for quite some time before he was caught.

The PPRO said the Divisional Police Officer of Sango Ota Division, Mr Nasirudeen Oyedele led the team that arrested the suspect.

"Upon Haruna's claim of being a soldier, the military men guarding electrical distribution installation in Ota were invited to identify him, it was on their arrival that the suspect confessed to be a fake soldier", the PPRO said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the suspect to be transfered to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.