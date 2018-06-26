Photo Report Oby Ezekwesili Stopped By Villa Security From Protesting Against Plateau Killings

The former Minister Of Education turned human rights activist, Oby Ezekwesili was stopped from carrying out a protest at the Presidential Villa against the mindless and barbaric killings going on in Nigeria, especially the Plateau killings over the weekend.

In a photo that has gone viral, perceived by some people as depicticting the Government of the day as intolerant and anti democratic in practice clearly captures what looks like stiff struggle to disarm her of her protest materials by Security men.

Some people argued that such action should have been handled by female law enforcement officials bearing in mind what is tenable in a civilized environment which we adjudge this nation to be one.