17th Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition is set to open on 2 July

The 17th Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition (NOG) will be held in Abuja from 2-5 July 2018, focusing on the growth and development of Nigeria's hydrocarbon industry

The event is set to explore new oil and gas potential in Nigeria. (Image source: NOG)

The annual meeting of industry stakeholders will attract more than 700 industry professionals to network and explore new business opportunities within Africa's oil and gas sector.

Dr Emmanuel Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources at NOG 2017, commented, “The Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference & Exhibition is an important event in the Nigeria oil and gas industry calendar. As such, I am delighted to participate with you today in discussing the current state of our industry and discuss the roadmap for moving the industry forward.”

Dr Maikanti Baru, group managing director at NNPC, will outline NNPC's future plans and priorities to drive the country's oil and gas sector.

The topics for the panel discussion will include:

· Investing in the future of Nigeria for sustained economic development and growth

· Positioning Nigeria as the preferred destination in Africa for investment through legislation and policy

· Maximising Nigeria's gas potential

· Harnessing the opportunities in Nigeria's downstream sector

· Unlocking Nigeria's investment potential

· The independent producers' role in the future of upstream production

· Innovative strategies – combating crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism

The event will provide opportunities for Africa's oil and gas players to network with international companies to explore possible business scopes. The international oil majors can generate valuable new sale leads and stay ahead of the competitors by featuring in the largest gathering of national and international industry players in Nigeria.

