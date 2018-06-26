Police Arrests Deputy Leader, Biafra Nations Youth League, (BNYL)

The Deputy Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Ebuta Ogar Takon have reportedly been arrested by the Police in Porthacourt. In a statement by the organization, the Deputy leader was arrested yesterday evening in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The reasons for his arrest was not disclossed by the Police. Takon is currently being detained at State CID in Porthacourt.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the group, Princewill Chimezie Richard has revealed that their lawyer, Barr. Frank Okpara has promptly taken up the matter.