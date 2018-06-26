TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 26 June 2018 11:29 CET

Police Arrests Deputy Leader, Biafra Nations Youth League, (BNYL)

By The Nigerian Voice

The Deputy Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Ebuta Ogar Takon have reportedly been arrested by the Police in Porthacourt. In a statement by the organization, the Deputy leader was arrested yesterday evening in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The reasons for his arrest was not disclossed by the Police. Takon is currently being detained at State CID in Porthacourt.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the group, Princewill Chimezie Richard has revealed that their lawyer, Barr. Frank Okpara has promptly taken up the matter.


It is better not to create problems for yourself.But analise the ways f resolving problems.
By: Nicholas Essilfie

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists