Plateau Herdsmen killings Is A retaliation for 300 stolen cows – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has described the recent killings by suspected herdsmen in three local government areas (LGAs) in Plateau State as retaliatory.

Chairman of North-Central Zone of the association, Danladi Ciroma said the gruesome attacks on Riyom, Jos South and Barkin Ladi LGAs were reprisal to the herdsmen losing about 300 cows in different communities of the LGAs.

Over 200 people were killed on Saturday by Fulani herdsmen in three local governments and other flashpoints across Plateau state.

“These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of a human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on [a] revenge mission,” Ciroma said in a statement.

He explained that there had been unreported cases of cow rustling between by people in the affected communities.

He claimed these acts were frustrating the efforts of the Plateau State governor Simon Lalong to ensure lasting peace in the State.

He further accused the communities of shielding the alleged cow thieves and attacking security officials who wanted to arrest them.

“The people carrying out these criminal activities are well known to the communities but the communities are hiding them,” Ciroma said.

“Fulani herdsmen have lost about 300 cows in the last few weeks – 94 cows were rustled by armed Berom youths in Fan village, another 36 cows were killed by Berom youths. In addition to that, 174 cattle were rustled and the criminals disappeared with them to Mangu.

“Since these cows were not found, no one should expect peace in the areas. Even soldiers that went after the criminals to recover the rustled cows were shot by the armed rustlers and eventually escaped with all the cows.”

The chairman who described the killer herdsmen as criminals urged members of the communities to support government in ensuring evil cease to thrive in the communities.

He called on security agencies to be fair to all parties, without neglecting any report irrespective of the party at fault to avoid further conflicts.