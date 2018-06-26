Government-Assisted Expansionism by Terrorism

In very exceptional circumstances, such as the one we find ourselves, where between 100 to 200 indigenous persons (or even more) are reported to have been slaughtered in Plateau State by the Federal Government-supported terrorist herdsmen for the sake of their ancestral lands, there are certainpained reactions that should be written with just the conclusion. This is one of such. I assure you we will not beat about the bush.

Do not even think about it. And if you are so inclined, perish the thought. The proposed plan of the Federal Government to acquire land for ranching by herdsmen across the country starting with 10 pilot states is dead on arrival.

By the Grace of the Living God, no inch of indigenous ancestral and tribal lands shall be looted by the Federal Government of Nigeria under any guise whatsoever for the benefit and resettlement of Fulani Herdsmen.

And if they have been de-facto looted by government-assisted Fulani herdsmen’s acts of terrorism, such tribal lands shall eventually be returned to their rightful owners.

Are we Nigerians out of our minds? Are we so jaundiced by ethnic sentiments and partisan rivalries that we cannot see just an inch beyond our proverbial noses? Tell me. Where in today’s world are self-declared terrorists rewarded? Tell me.

Even if they had a legitimate case for resettlement; and believe me the expansionism of the Fulani herdsmen into other peoples’ tribal lands does not have the slightest iota of legitimacy;The mere fact that the Fulani herdsmen have resorted to self-help terrorism to forcefully claim what does not rightfully belong to them in the first place, has settled the matter against them.

Looted tribal lands shall be returned to their rightful indigenous owners, period.The only other viable alternative is that Nigeria shall cease to exist and all Nigerian peoples can go their separate ways.

The various indigenous tribes that co-habitin the geographical space called Nigeria,so far,a careless British contraption if any, cannot in the name of one Nigeria,lose their distinct identities characterized just as well by their cultures as by their ancestral and tribal lands, tolate-coming Fulani herdsmen whoresolutely refuse to relinquishtheiritinerant culture of expansionism and encroachment, in the name of the same one Nigeria.

Any government just as the current Buhari Administration does, that seeks by administrative arm-twisting, complemented by herdsmen terrorism to force indigenous Nigerian ethnicities to lose their distinct identities and their God-given space in the sun, is a sworn enemy of indigenous Nigerians and ought to be recognized as such.

As we mourn the latest dead victims of the government-propped Fulani herdsmen’s terrorism in Plateau State, we enjoin all State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria to emulate the Ekiti, Benue, Taraba and possibly Abia States by enacting without much ado their own versions of the Anti-Open Grazing Act. To do nothing is to exhibit legislative indolence and to portray administrative cowardice.

As for this ghastly Administration, if Nigerians do not take the failed Buhari Administration out constitutionally or electorally, this sinking Administration will surely take Nigeria down to its eventual demise. A government that seeks to drag its people back into the dark ages of ethnic bleaching, ethnocide and might is right, does not belong to the future nor to progress. It belongs to the past and to regress. A word is enough for the wise.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.