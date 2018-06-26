Feeding Our Children’s Flesh & Blood To The Lowest Bidders

It is true that we are only following the examples of our leaders by selling our children’s blood and flesh to the point of no return. Monkey see monkey do. We have lost our moral compass. Sanctity of life is out and lives of the poor and the hungry are no more precious.There is no end in sight to the race to the bottom. Some videos make us cry.

Sometimes we have to ask ourselves tough questions. Parents that think they can escape and encourage or be silent against moral decadence in their countries by sending out their children must hear the pain of older foster kids. The psychological, emotional and physical trauma on foster kids without their parents in sight is underrated in favor of counting on a “better life” in the hands of strangers in a strange land.

One of our childhood friends actually threatened to smuggle himself back home if his rich parents did not send him a return ticket. Since we have discounted our morals, culture and debased our educational system because we can travel out, our countries will continue to pay a heavy price with our youths.

You cannot even call the attention of our youths to immoral turpitude of monetary gains without incurring their wrath or being derided for jealousy. It started from their parents in the days we used to report or threaten wayward students, so that they could sit up. Some of theirparents would ask: sheyna your money he steal?

Regardless of the ultimate price paid crossing the desert, sea and separation of parents from children; we still take the risk in greater numbers gambling with kids hopelessly alone. What is more dangerous, fighting oppressors at home where we have rights or pawning our children as deadly game abroad without rights?

Any group that think they can overwhelm the border of any country with sympathizers’ demonstration, civil rights advocates and international outcries are only playing into the hands of voters worried that they might lose control of their country. Not even liberals are willing to lose their countries to foreign migrants called “aliens”.

When we blurred the line between economic refugees and asylum seekers, even a country like Canada checked too many Nigerians from crossing into their country. Those who created due process and the rule of law know how to work around it or suspend it by declaring emergency or extenuating circumstances.

Obama was declared the Deporter In Chief for protecting his country's border. All the demonstrations against him, (no matter how much he restrained enforcers in the field that sued him in court for it), only produced hardliners. When we build our country to the point where every black anywhere would be proud to visit and live in an African country, we would not need a visa to visit other countries.

When we start attacking the voice of reason and throw away morals within us by celebrating greed, conspicuous spending and ostentation, we cannot cling onto those that built their own countries patriotically, even at our economic expense.

The message is clean and clear, migrants are not welcomed anywhere, any longer. Each country demonizes migrants as criminals or criminalizes them for even trying to get into their country: as terrorists, drug pushers, rapists and murderers. Regardless of the facts and their local statistics indicating immigrants commit far less crimes than their own citizens. They claim the reason their citizens cannot get jobs is because of cheap labor provided by migrants. Since when have children become job takers and criminals?

Most of these excuses are false but they are as old as a century when the fathers of the present citizens came into the country. We also know that these excuses are not limited to Europe, America or Asia; Africans also victimize one another. In view of these, those that claimed they are desperately being hunted by local gangs, drug lords, children and women abusers out of their countries, are fleeing in greater numbers. No country can absorb all of them, meaning most have to be deported after exhausting their life savings.

It costs a fortune for the poor to fly out to have a baby abroad or pay coyote to be smuggled into Europe and United States. Yet the rich and the wealthy do it in Africa, Middle East and South America. A man wanted advice from a friend on a visit from America. He had been thinking of selling his dump/tipper, firing his driver and other employees so that he could buy a ticket to go abroad. The friend told him if he had a tipper or a house, he would be back home; not living in America.

Think about the population of individual countries in Europe compared to the population of a single African country like Nigeria alone. We could overrun each European country if onedeclared an open border! When we claim that we cross to escape gang violence, genital mutilation, military and dictators in our countries, (as if Libya is better off today), which country does not have violence?

European and American governments have lost elections because of the admission of migrants. The politicians that are surviving are right-wingers promising to crack down, not only on illegal immigrants but also on future and present legal immigrants. Indeed, frivolous violations as traffic offences are now used to deport legal immigrants. There are those applying for their relatives whose previous submissions have changed or that have violated some minor offenses such as a restraining order from friends or wives. These were used to deport them.

We want to enjoy what their and our people fought and died for without doing the same in our land. We still worship them. When some of us were children, we protested in secondary schools against bad food, political removal of principals or vice-chancellor in university. Newspapers hid jumping from house to house to publish, Banbagida and Abacha were fought to a standstill by NADECO inside and outside the Country. Why are our youths waiting for their ancestors to fight for them?