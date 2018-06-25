21-year-old woman throws her new born baby into pit latrine

A 21-year-old woman, Amudalat Taiwo has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for throwing her 12-days-old baby into pit latrine.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that a landlord at 28, Isheri Street Ilaro, Mrs Oshunshina Olawale reported the incident to the police.

Olawale reported to the police that she woke up early in the morning and went to the toilet to defecate and she heard the crying of a baby inside the pit toilet.

The PPRO said "On the strength of the complaint, the Divisinal Police Officer of Ilaro Police Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday led detectives to the scene where the latrine was broken and the baby was rescued."

"From investigation, it was discovered that the baby was given birth to by the suspect who was promptly arrested. On interrogation, she claimed that she is an orphan married to one Taiwo Owolabi who has already married to another woman and have 5 children.

Amudalat Taiwo

"She stated further that the husband is not taking care of her and the baby and since she has no means of catering for the newly born baby, she decided to do away with her."

The husband of the woman has been arrested for failure to provide for her while the case has been transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the order of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu for further investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

Fortunately, the baby is in a stable condition at Stella Obansanjo motherless baby home.