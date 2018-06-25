TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Public Statement | 25 June 2018 22:01 CET

Plateau Violence: Defence Headquarters Deploy Additional Special Forces 

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin has authorized the deployment of additional Special Forces to Plateau State to beef up the strength of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

The additional troops which arrived Jos, capital of Plateau State on Monday were received and briefed by the Commander OPSH, Major General AM Atolagbe on their new assignment.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to assure all law abiding citizens of Plateau state of their safety. Meanwhile, misguided youths who have offered themselves to be used as thugs are hereby warned that anyone apprehended will receive the full weight of the law. Herdsmen and farmers are also warned not to take laws into their hands; rather suspected persons should be reported promptly to security agencies.

Brigadier General JOHN AGIM
June 2018 Acting Director Defence Information


Daylight will certainly come even if the cock does not crowl.
By: Smile Ofori-Atta

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists