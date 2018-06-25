Ooni Reveals Why He Takes Care Of Less Privileged As Air Peace Offers Orphans Jobs

The Arole Oodua and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has revealed why he loves to donate to orphans, less privileged children and those with special needs, saying he doesn't receive if he doesn't give.

Ooni Ogunwusi also explained that sometimes he struggles to meet the needs of the less privileged children in the country, saying that some of their demands require more people to assist him.

The co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria said this in Lagos on Sunday during the official launching of Hopes Alive Initiatives(HAI) presenting Give-Back Concert 2018 and HAI Television launch organised by the Hope Alive Initiative, an advocacy platform designed to alleviate socio-economic, cultural and environmental challenges amongst the most vulnerable.

The highly revered monarch also said he had chosen Eko Hotel and Suites as venue for the event to celebrate the orphans and less privileged children because he believes they too will become successful in life like those that such a place is meant for.

"Ordinarily people migth wonder why we would be hosting these my children at this very expensive Hotel that is meant for the rich and wealthy people in our society. Yes I deliberately did so because this celebration is all about them. The highlight of this is that the highest in the society anytime they want to have a celebration. They use this venue, but these my children who today are the lowest in the society also have access to it now, it has been their day all the way. They moving around and were able to enjoy their day fully. Such will never leave thier memory and I see them becoming owners of things like this in the future. We are all equal in the presence of our creator". Ooni said.

The CEO of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, promised that any of the orphans or less privileged being catered for by the Ooni's Hopes Alive Initiatives would be given automatic employment into his company once they successfully graduate from any university.

During the concert anchored by the ace stand-up comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st where other notable comedians and artistes thrilled the audience which included which prominent Nigerians.

The concert also saw numerous performances by the less privileged children from different orphanage homes including Bestheda School of Blinds ones who solicited the support of Nigerians for Ooni Ogunwusi who has being assisting them among other donors.

In one of their displays, the less-privileged children demonstrated why Nigerians should not stigmatise or refuse to assist them, saying that majority of them were struggling to survive and have quality education.

Ooni Ogunwusi identified that there was the need for well-meaning people in the society to join him in meeting the needs of the less privileged children, adding that would enable more orphans to benefit and sustain a decent living.

“Every individual must have what they want to achieve in life, but you must not keep aspiring till your eyes will be completely closed without sowing a seed with the less privileged. There is nothing in this world to run helter-skelter about without assisting the needy. At my tender age, I was chasing a lot of things but I cannot aspire to be anything again than to spend the rest of my life assisting the orphans and children with special needs, including oppressed people in the society.

“I have made up my mind to celebrate the less privileged. I want them to meet world leaders and successful people in the society so that they can feel what a regular person in the society feels. Believe me, these kids have raw, untapped, amazing and unique talent." Ooni Ogunwusi said.

The African foremost monarch added that “For me, I have realised that anytime that I don't give, I don’t receive. Caring for the less privileged is my own ministry and I will make majority of them achieve their dreams in life. I urge every one of us to inculcate the habit of caring for the less privileged. God has blessed us, we should not over aspire.

“Sometimes, it is the support that I get from other people that I also give out to assist that. I have seen a situation when an orphanage home called me to say that they have no food to eat and I didn’t initially know how to come in to assist.”

On their parts, The owner of Air Peace, Allen Onyema in company of his wife and Reverend Esther Ajayi of the Love Of Christ Generation C&S Church In Clapham, London who both pledged huge financial support for project in the next 5 years appealed to Nigerians to assist the less privileged with whatever they have while

Mr Tunji Owoeye the CEO of Elephant Group, a leading rice manufacturer in Nigeria also pledged to continue feeding the less privileged children and orphans as his company has been assisting the children through Ooni Ogunwusi.

“I challenge every one of us to think of the day we will die. Anyone of them who successfully graduate from the university has a job in Air Peace. This is a good cause to support,” Onyema added.

Deputy Convener of Hope Alive Initiative, Temitope Adesegun during her opening remarks explained that the organisation was meeting up with the its purpose of creation, adding the HAI intended to have a school for the less privileged ones.

“It is amazing to say that HAI commenced less than a year ago and in the past couple of months, we have been able to cover huge milestones. We have achieved a lot and we still hope to achieve more. We have a school to build, an advocacy programme to run and we intend to identify and nurture raw talents in the underprivileged,” Temitope said.

Air Peace Airline, Esther Ajayi Foundation, Gombe State Government, Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS), Startimes TV, Air Peace Ariline, Gombe State Government, Ogun State government, Elephant Group were the major sponsors while the Olugbon of Ile Igbon, HRM, Oba Olusola Hon. Kunle Ogunnaike and wife, Chika from California, USA, Iyalaje Toyin Kolade, Hon. Funmi Tejuosho,also pledged to hugely support the project

The Ogun State government represented by 5 commissioners led by Rt. Hon. Muyiwa Oladipo, Commissioner of Culture and Tourism pledged to renovate two orphanage homes through the Ooni's Hopes Alive Initiatives(HAI)

Signed :

Comrade Moses Olaf are,

Director, Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace