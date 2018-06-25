Photo News: The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, Lays the foundation of the Civic Innovation Tech Hub at Unilag

The Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, presenting a gift to the Vice President Prof. Ýemi Osinbajo, GCON ,During the Student Innovation Challenge 2018 hosted by the University of Lagos on Friday, June 22, 2018. Along with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, FAS

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, in a group photograph with the Vice-Chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, FAS, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Management Services Prof. Ben Oghojafor; Registrar, Dr. (Mrs.) Taiwo F. Ipaye and other dignitaries after (MS)laying the foundation of the Civic Innovation Tech Hub at the Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition Centre, Unilag, on Friday, June 22, 2018.