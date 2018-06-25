TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 25 June 2018 20:36 CET

Photo News: The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, Lays the foundation of the Civic Innovation Tech Hub at Unilag

By The Nigerian Voice




The Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, presenting a gift to the Vice President Prof. Ýemi Osinbajo, GCON ,During the Student Innovation Challenge 2018 hosted by the University of Lagos on Friday, June 22, 2018. Along with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, FAS


The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, in a group photograph with the Vice-Chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, FAS, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Management Services Prof. Ben Oghojafor; Registrar, Dr. (Mrs.) Taiwo F. Ipaye and other dignitaries after (MS)laying the foundation of the Civic Innovation Tech Hub at the Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition Centre, Unilag, on Friday, June 22, 2018.

The snake breeds in the lazy man's farm
By: Doo Vincents

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists