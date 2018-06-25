We’ll Restore Your Devastated Communities, President Buhari Assures IDPs

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday assured internally displaced persons, IDPs, that his administration will leave no stone unturned in restoring their devastated communities for their immediate and safe return.

While congratulating the 2,000 IDPs at the Kuchingoro Camp, in the Federal Capital Territory who are getting set to return to their communities in the Northeast, the President assured all Nigerians that his administration will not forget citizens in their time of distress and will continue to work for the betterment and security of the people.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who received the IDPs at the precincts of the Aso Rock Villa on his behalf, President Buhari also used the opportunity to thank members of the international community and Nigerians, including Aliko Dangote, General T.Y Danjuma and other philanthropists, for their sustained efforts towards the reconstruction and rehabilitation of destroyed communities in the Northeast.

Mrs. Maryam Nuhu, the leader of the IDPs, who were mainly women and children, thanked the Buhari Administration for the defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists and the ongoing reconstruction of their communities.

“Our towns and villages have been cleared of these terrorists. We can now confidently return home and pick up our lives from the points where we will meet them. Mr President, thanks for making this possible for us to be returning home. Our sad story took a turn for the better because of the calibre of military leaders you appointed,” she said.

Attah Esa

Deputy Director (Information)

State House, Abuja.

June 22, 2018