Osun disburses 1.38bn to communities for social development project

The Osun State Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) has disbursed N1.38 billion to various communities across the state for execution of developmental projects.

The General Manager, Osun CSDP, Mrs. Funmi Abokede, disclosed this in a chat with The Nigerian Voice correspondent on the sideline of a training programme organised for Council Managers and Heads of Departments of Social and Community Development in the state.

Abokede explained that projects executed with the money so far include construction of blocks of classrooms, lodge for National Youths Service Corps (NYSC)members, VIP toilets, civic centres and electricity projects in various communities across the state.

She added that part of the fund was also channeled into road projects, mini bridges, and culverts as well as grading of rural roads adding that projects also covered provision of boreholes with reticulation points.

Abokede commended the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, for making the fund available for the projects.

The GM also lauded the World Bank for coming to the aide of the state. Abokede also commended the Federal Project Support Unit (FPSU) for oversight functions on the projects.