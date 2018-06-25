Govt demolishes mana guest house, buildings as hideouts of criminals,prostitutes, sex hawkers in Maiduguri

Committee in demolition of illegal hotels and charlets within Maiduguri metropolis constituted by the Borno State Government has demolished Maina Guest House alleged to be an illegal operational base of sex hawkers and criminals in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Some alleged sex hawkers were arrested weekend during the demolition exercise which was carried out by a committee headed by the Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan.

Similarly, some buildings and other illegal structures around the area alleged to be hide outs of hoodlums were pulled down in the area as part of the plan by the state government to rid the neighbourhood of criminal elements.

Governor Kashim Shettima who visited the site disclosed that the state government plans to build a school for the members of the community and save the city from criminals and terrorists.

“There are no schools in the whole of this neighbourhood; we have the option of building schools here to meet the yearnings and aspiration of the people,’’ Shettima said.

The governor who was in the area on an assessment visit, said the decision was necessary to save the city from breeding criminals and terrorists as part of government efforts in ensuring permanent peace returns to the state.

He however commended the members of the demolition committee for a job well done and encouraged them to keep the tempo as government appreciates their efforts with a view to restore peace and ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry in the state.

“You did an outstanding job, I commend you to keep the flag flying. Wherever there are black spots, you have my mandate to go and take charge without delay.

" I want you to operate within the ambit of the law. For individuals with legal papers, we have no right to encroach on their properties.

“We have to fight criminality and all anti social behaviors. This is a place where drugs are sold; it is a hideout for criminals, vandals, terrorists and all sorts of people,” Shettima said.