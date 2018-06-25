Plateau Killings: Selfish Politicians Instigating Crisis To Blackmail Buhari, Lalong, Says Middle Belt Group 

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG) has attributed the ongoing crises in Plateau State to some selfish politicians who are hell bent on blackmailing the state government and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on the ceaseless attacks, the middle belt group said some political players were only using the crisis to make the state and the country ungovernable ahead of the 2019 polls.

Prince Raymond Enero, National President of the group while reacting to the ongoing killings in the area, called on President Buhari to replicate the feat performed with the defeat of Boko Haram in the north-east by completely eliminating the so called unknown killers that are killing people in the Middle Belt to score political points

He said, “It is a known fact that there has been incessant killings in other north central states particularly Benue from which Plateau state was relatively spared. In recent days however, there has been a spike in the activities of such killers. The most recent is the killing of two children of a clergyman in Mangu Local Government Area by unknown killers. The incident resulted in youths acting in line with the expectations of those behind the heinous crime; they took to the streets in protest until security operatives successfully managed the situation.

“We said “expectations of those behind the heinous crime” because we have credible information that the killings spread to Plateau state as part of a plot to discredit the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose government has restoration of security as one of its cardinal agenda. While President Buhari’s government is being targeted at the centre, that of Governor Simon Lalong is also being targeted at the state level.

“The information at our disposal show that the plot is to indiscriminately kill innocent people to create the impression of ethnically or sectarian motivated attacks. People of the affected communities are then expected to turn on each other, their neighbours, government agencies or security personnel.

“The dimension was meant to cause same mayhem and instigate protesters across some selected communities in a bid for the plotters to achieve their aim. But for the maturity of the youths in Mangu Local Government Area and the professional conduct of the security personnel drafted to contain the protest things would have gone out hand.

“The Middle Belt Conscience Guard is therefore using this opportunity to appeal to the people of Plateau State not to fall for this wicked trick that is meant to set the entire state on fire. Given the devilishness of the plot, we urge the people of the surrounding states to Plateau to not take precautions but to also actively be on the lookout for suspicious people that could try to replicate similar crimes after they have failed to destabilize Plateau state.

“We acknowledge that Governor Lalong has done much within the limitations imposed by the Constitution on governors in handling security of their states, we however urge him to urgently liaise with the Federal Government before the killers that have set on the loose gain a foothold in the state. Our suggestion is that he should champion a summit of the governors of states in the Middle-Belt so that they can set aside political and ideological differences to get at the root of the problem so that the sanctity of life can again return to our lands.

“We appeal to the Federal Government of President Buhari to replicate the feat performed with the degradation of Boko Haram in the north east by completely eliminating the so called unknown killers that are killing people in the Middle Belt to score political points.

“Nigerians should consider this press briefing as a notice for them to disregard the agents of destabilization that are behind these acts of wickedness. The path to defeating these enemies of Nigeria is very clear. The first thing is not to react in panic and confusion as they want us to. The next is for the people to sniff such evil people out wherever they might be and alert the relevant law enforcement or security agency so that the law will take its course.

“We urge security agencies to step up surveillance in the entire area so that a truly preventive approach can kick in to ensure that killers are apprehended before they inflict damage, death and pain on the people. The security agencies should tap into the structure already built by Governor Lalong to provide adequate cover for the population.

“The people of Plateau state must further take the initiative to key into the cooperation between security agencies and the state government. The security efforts put in place by the state government should be taken as incentive to support the governor and other stakeholders to ensure that the state is spared of avoidable deaths.

“To those behind the killings, our message is clear: even if it takes time justice will one day be done to the puppets that bear the knives or pull the triggers and to the puppet masters that make them do it.”