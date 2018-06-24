Over 100 Killed in Plateau State As Herdsmen Goes Offensive

The Plateau State government has imposed a curfew in three troubled Local government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

This follows the attack on some villages in Barkin Ladi LGA by suspected herdsmen, while Riyom and Jos South LGAs are also affected by the curfew.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Rufus Bature, explained in a statement on Sunday that the dusk-to-dawn curfew was to avert a breakdown of law and order.

He added that movement has been restricted from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, except those on essential duties in the three council areas.

The attack on the villages took place more than three months after the state government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bassa LGA, Channels tv reports.

This was prompted by an early morning attack on Dong and Rafiki communities in the local council which claimed lives and destroyed residents’ property.

Plateau has been one of the states in northern part of the country suffering from the herdsmen-farmers’ crisis which has led to the death of many, especially in the North-central.

One of the series of attacks that hit the state recently was that of March 22, during which three persons were killed in Tah community of Dong in Jos North LGA.

Barely three weeks later, gunmen killed five persons and injured three others in another attack on Inding village in Barkin Ladi LGA.

Residents have called on the government at both state and Federal levels to come to their, describing the latest attack on Barkin Ladi and other local governments a major threat to their safety.