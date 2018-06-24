TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 24 June 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki booed at APC convention

By The Rainbow
Senate President Bukola Saraki was humiliated  on Saturday  at the  national conventio n of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He was booed as he arrived the Eagle Square, venue of the convention, in Abuja.

The noise against him was, incidentally, from delegates from Kwara State where he comes from.

Chants of “You are free to leave!” rented the air.
Some top politicians also did not receive him with kind of warmth expected.

The Next Edition  gathered that there was a general feeling that Saraki would leave the party soon, hence the attack.

One of the politicians who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, a loyalist of Saraki, was not totally in charge of the delegates from Kwara.

“Some of them have been bought over. Money have changed hands,” he  said .

Credit: The Next Edition


