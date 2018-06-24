Goc 7 Division Solicits For Synergy Among Security Agencies Un Borno

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army Brigadier General Abdulmalik Baluma Biu, has solucited for more collaboration and synergy among security agencies.

He made this statement during his visits to Heads of Security Agencies in Maiduguri, Borno State.

A statement issued by the DDAPR, 7 Division, Nigerian army Maiduguri, Colonel Kingsley Samuel said his first port of call was the Headquarters Nigeria Police Borno State Command where he was received by the Commissioner of Police Mr Damian Chukwu.

General Biu also pointed out that, his visit is to acquaint himself with the police high command and to seek for robust synergy as well as cooperation between the Nigerian Army and the Police especially in the area of information sharing .

He attributed successes recorded by the Division to the support and cooperation from sister security agencies and the good people of Borno State.

Responding, The Borno State Commissioner of Police, CP Damian Chukwu while congratulating the Acting General Officer Commanding on his recent appointment as the (GOC) 7 Division, thanked him for the visit and assured him of his command's continuous cooperation. He applauded the Division for the success recorded in the fight against insurgency

In the same vain, at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Borno State Command, the Acting GOC commended the NSCDC for their supportive role in the ongoing fight against insurgency and charged them to be proactive and diligent in their duties. The State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Abdulahhi Ibrahim in his response thanked the Acting GOC for providing needed leadership stressing that collaboration and synergy is what is required to dismantle any social vices in society.

. Similarly, the Acting GOC was also at the Headquarters of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and was received by the Director, Mr Kankia Suleiman Husseni who briefed him on the activities of the department.

In another development, the Acting GOC, 7 Divison, Nigerian Army, has charged officers of the Division to respect ruleof law and human rights while carrying out their constitutional roles.

He made this assertion, at the graduation ceremony of Inter-Agency Workshop for Focal Points of the Nigerian Army on protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) in Maiduguri.

The GOC further called on them to make use of the opportunity provided by the training to acquaint themselves on skills that is very variable to contend Contemporary challenges in line with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai vision for the Nigerian Army.

He emphasised that the training will also create awareness and build capacity among troops of the Division .

Earlier in her remarks, the resource person and the Coordinator Gender Based Violence, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Sylvia Opinia thanked the Acting GOC for providing enabling environment for the training.