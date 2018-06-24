The Borno State Police Command have confirmed a terrorist attack on Tunkushe village in Konduga L.G.A. of Borno State by suspected Boko haram terrorists. In a press release signed by the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Edet Okon, the Command stated: "Today, being 23/06/18 at about 0100hrs, gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists attacked Tunkushe village in Konduga L.G.A. of Borno State. Four persons were killed in the attack".

The command assured the public: "The Borno State Police Command has deployed more personnel to strengthen security within the area".