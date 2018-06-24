TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

24 June 2018

Terrorist Attack On Tunkushe Village In Konduga L.g.a. Of Borno State

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
The Borno State Police Command have confirmed a terrorist attack on Tunkushe village in Konduga L.G.A. of Borno State by suspected Boko haram terrorists. In a press release signed by the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Edet Okon, the Command stated: "Today, being 23/06/18 at about 0100hrs, gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists attacked Tunkushe village in Konduga L.G.A. of Borno State. Four persons were killed in the attack".

The command assured the public: "The Borno State Police Command has deployed more personnel to strengthen security within the area".




