APC Congratulates National Chairman-elect, Adams Oshiomhole, others

The national leadership of APC Youths Renaissance has congratulated Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his emergence as the new National Chairman of the party.

In a statement signed by it's National Secretary, Mr. Collins Edwin, the group equally felicitated with other members of the National Working Committee-elect, saying their victory is a well deserved one looking at their verifiable track records.

The statement further noted that the challenges ahead are very enormous especially as the nation is in the mood for next year's general election.

The group urged the new leadership to remain focus and avoid being used by any group or individual in settling old or personal scores as that will derail the party from achieving it's goals next year.

The group also advised the new leadership to remain receptive to new ideas as next year's contest would be more of ideological wars than initially thought.

While promising to redouble it's efforts in defending the party and the policies of the Buhari administration from all negative publicity and propaganda, the group enjoin party members to always abide by party decisions and stop trying to lord their wish over the party or trying to usurp party decisions when it does not favour their interest.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance