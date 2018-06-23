List Of Unopposed Candidates At The APC Convention

The Governor of Jigawa State and the Chairman of APC convention 2018, Mohammed Badaru has announced a list of unopposed candidates that were all affirmed at the convention. Some of the names are:

1. Adams Oshiomhole … National Chairman

2. Ibrahim Masari, National Welfare Secretary

3. Tunde Bello, National Financial Secretary

4. Zakari Mohammed, Zonal secretary north central

5. Hassana Abdullahi, Zonal woman leader North Central

6. Nelson Abba, Ex-officio (North Central)

7. Abubabakr Ajiya, Zonal Secretary (North-East)

8. Isa Azare, Ex-officio (North-East)

9. Tukur Gusau, Zonal Secretary (North-West)

10. Nasiru Haladu, Ex-officio (North-West)

11. Mrs Rachael Akpabio, Zonal Woman Leader (South-South)

12. Misbahu L Didi, Representative of the physically challenged

Meanwhile, voting is ongoing on other offices that are contested.