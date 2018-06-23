Oshiomhole's Coming Creating Political Tension In Imo Again 

As the news filtered into the air on June 21 2018, heralding the sole candidature of the APC for its national chairmanship position in the person of Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, it has become imperative to state that Oshiomhole's coming has become a move supposedly intended just for the Imo State politics.

Nigerians' ears are deafened of how Oshiomhole would conversely readdress the local and state Congresses that took place in the state which saw to Governor Rochas Okorocha losing the structure of the party in the state.

In that Congresses, it was obvious that Senator Iheanyi Araraume, a governorship aspirant in the state called the shots with some others opposed to the Macavellian approach adopted by Okorocha in governing the state.

Since the Congresses that favoured Araraume which were seen by the outgoing national chairman of APC, Mr. John Oyegun, Governor Okorocha has not relented in seeing that the Congresses were reverted in order for him to recapture the party structure in the state.

Okorocha has been a regular visitor to Aso Rock, Nigeria's seat of power since then. However, it is no longer secret that Okorocha is Maj. Gen. Buhari's henchman. It is believed that he has enough money that could sponsor the second term bid of Buhari, so the party might not want to lose him. Hence, his hope in Oshiomhole might come to fruition but might not be in the direction of the rule of law.

Okorocha was expected to challenge the outcome of the Congresses in a court of competent jurisdiction instead of waiting for party democracy when Oshiomhole mounted the saddle.

Paraventure Oshiomhole quashes the Congresses, his action could be contravening the legitimate leadership of the outgoing chairman of the party in whose leadership the Congresses were held.

The irony is that the amplification of the coming of Oshiomhole is creating another political tension in Imo and such was not supposed to be.

-Odimegwu Onwumere is a Poet, Writer and Media Consultant based in Rivers State.