Magu Bags ARDI Media Merit Award

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on June 21, 2018 received the “Government Agency Excellence Award”, bestowed on him by the Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative, ARDI.

The award was in recognition of his doggedness and commitment to the anti-corruption crusade, and for “distinguishing himself in the anti-graft campaign so much so that his name has suddenly become not only a household name, but a catchphrase to remind Nigerians that inasmuch as corruption may fight back, it will never again take the centre state”.

Magu, who was represented by Ben Ikani, Director, EFCC’s Forensic Evidence Unit, used the opportunity to call for an a"ll inclusive participation in the fight against corruption".

While appreciating the organizers of the award, for “a role well played in the fight against corruption”, he told the gathering that the EFCC has so far secured over 609 convictions.