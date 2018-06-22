Army Captain Commits Suicide In Borno

A captain whose name was not disclosed has killed himself in Borno state, The Nigerian Voice has learnt. He was attached to troops operating in Mafa local government area of Borno state.

The unnamed captain had also threatened to shoot a store keeper before killing himself. The Nigerian Army captain intentionally shot himself to death at the 7 Division Medical Centre in Maiduguri on June 18 after he was referred to the facility for medical examination and treatments.

The unnamed officer attached to troops operating in Mafa local government area of Borno state was reported to be on deployment in the North-east as part of the war against Boko Haram from the Nigerian Army 22 Armoured Brigade in Ilorin.

His name has, however, been withheld because it was not clear whether his family members have been notified. It was however earlier reported that before the officer killed himself, he threatened to shoot a storekeeper at the medical centre armoury, who fled the scene for safety.

The Nigerian Voice further gathered that after the scare that the captain killed himself. He was rushed in for treatment, but passed on shortly thereafter.

He was reported to have collected his gun from the armoury on June 18 and said he was going back to Mafa to join his team the next day.

The nature of his ailments prior to the killing himself has not been ascertained. Meanwhile, it was reported that the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Burutai, had on Tuesday, June 19, in Abuja, said the Nigerian Army is passionate about the rights of the civilian.

He stated this at a military-media awareness programme organised by CLEEN Foundation, a non-governmental organization, at Jabi motor park, Abuja.