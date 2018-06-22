Obasanjo, Governors To Be In Lagos As Ooni Launches Hopes Alive Initiative, Presents Giveback Concert On Sunday 

All roads lead to Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos venue OF the official launching of his pet project, Hopes Alive Initiative(HAI) where he also hosts this year's edition of Ooni's Giveback Concert on Sunday 24th, June 2018.

Deputy Convener of Hopes Alive Initiative, organizers of the Giveback Concert Temitope Adesegun at a press briefing in Lagos recently maintained that the annual event has been designed by the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II to raise funds for the upliftment of orphans and less privileged children in the society with a view to giving them hopes for a better tomorrow.

According to her, this year's edition being put together by Hopes Alive Initiative(HAI) a pet project of the African foremost monarch has received endorsement from high profile personalities in Nigeria including the former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, governors, Senators, ministers, captains of industries, corporate bodies.

Temitope Adesegun added that Ooni Ogunwusi through the Hopes Alive Initiative(HAI) has decided to create a platform for all the non-governmental organizations all over the world to collectively battle the socioeconomic challenges facing the orphans and less privileged children.

"with the Hopes Alive Initiative of His Imperial Majesty, all nongovernmental organizations all over the world can be in togetherness to seek firsthand information on the need of an organization who bears the same burden they bear and is willing to work closely with them, providing funds, partnerships, material and non-material aids just for the sole purpose of them achieving their organizational visions.". Adesegun added.

She hinted that The Hopes Alive Initiative will also on that day launch an Advocacy TV. Show, solely highlighting non-Governmental Organizations, their activities, engagements and solutions proferred as a means of fostering their growth and development, all in the interest of the less privileged children.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo while speaking about the Hopes Alive Initiative said this is going to be the first time Nigerians will come together to remember the orphans and less privileged in a positive way without government interference. He then implored all well meaning Nigerians to see this Ooni Ogunwusi initiative as an avenue to support a child by donating in their capacity to the lives of these less privileged ones.

According Eluwole Elusiyan, Project Director of Giveback Concert which is one of many projects managed by Hopes Alive Initiative, the concert will have the kids showcase their talents to the world while artists like Cobhams, Teniola, Sir Shina Peters, Kenny Blaq, Woli Arole, Gbenga Adeyinka, Wolesax, BIG, Earthquake, Bolaji, Wole Oni and many more the first and others will be there as entertainers they can draw inspirations from.

HAI had during the year visited the internally displaced person camp (IDP) in abuja to show love, cares and compassion to the needy, supported the Kids charity football team for orphanages, HAI also visited Ikorodu and Lagos Island General Hospitals to provide necessary vital materials to babies born on Valentine’s Day.

It will be recalled that Ooni Ogunwusi celebrating this year's Children's Day had on Monday 28th May 2018 at his Ile Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife hosted about 5000 primary and secondary school students drawn from about 80 schools with about 20 beneficiaries students and teachers going home with various categories of prizes of cash donations and gift items organized by the Hopes Alive Initiative(HAI)

Signed ;

Comrade Moses Olafare,

Director, Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace