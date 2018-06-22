Femi Adesina accuses opposition of sponsoring 'farmer-herder clashes'

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, has pointed accusing fingers at the opposition, saying they are taking advantage of the security situation to discredit Buhari's effort.

He made this known on Wednesday in an interview with Arise TV.

According to him, the herders and farmers have been “clashing and you have hidden hostile hands who have crept in under that umbrella to play what the President has described as irresponsible politics”.

“This farmers/herders clash has been going on for a long time. When I say long time, I mean far long before this administration.

“Like the President said, the issue is even older than anybody living today. What you have today are being sponsored because they know security is one of the strongest points of the administration.

“The President said so in a national broadcast. He also said the security agencies are investigating and has warned that once they are identified, they will be dealt with.

“The intention of the opposition in any democracy is to weaken the incumbent as much as possible and the opposition in Nigeria has identified security as one of the strong points of the Buhari administration. So they decided to go to that area, finding the soft underbelly to stick a knife into it.” (SaharaReporters)