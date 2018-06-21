Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill Selves, Injure 15 In Maiduguri

Borno State Command has confirmed a foiled suicide bomb attack which attempted to enter 333 Artillery Mammy Market located at the outskirts of Maiduguri to detonate an EIDs.

The PPRO Borno State Command DSP Edet Okon in a statement issued Thursday said", Yesterday being 20/06/18 at about 2020hrs, two female suicide bombers onboard a tricycle attempted to infiltrate the defunct 333 Artillery Mammy Market in Maiduguri, Borno State".

"The first bomber exploded as she was shot by soldiers while trying to buy ticket at the gate. The second bomber detonated her IED inside the tricycle as the rider fled the scene.

"As a result of the explosions, the two bombers died instantly while fifteen persons were injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"Meanwhile, the scene of incident has been sanitized by a team of EOD personnel and normalcy has been restored.

"The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu assures members of the public of the commitment of the force to continue to protect lives and properties at all times.

" He also urges residents to be extra vigilant and to promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the Police or other security agencies for necessary actions. "