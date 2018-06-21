Nigerian president Buhari must ensure release of journalist Jones Abiri

June 21, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari

Aso Villa, Yakubu Gowon Crescent,

The Three Arms Zone, Asokoro,

Abuja, FTC, Nigeria

Via email to:

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Muhammadu Buhari

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari,

We at the Committee to Protect Journalists, a non-profit organization that champions press freedom internationally, and 18 other organizations, are writing to call for the release of journalist Jones Abiri , who has been held by Nigeria's Department of State Security (DSS) for nearly two years, and to call for DSS to be held accountable for its attacks against journalists in Nigeria.

We were disappointed that, after repeated requests during CPJ's visit to Nigeria in April 2018, we were not permitted to visit Abiri in detention. In a meeting with CPJ on April 24, 2018, Garba Shehu, your presidential spokesperson, confirmed that Abiri remained in DSS custody and said he would be charged in court on allegations of being a militant . Yet after almost two years behind bars, Abiri has not seen a courtroom, nor has his family been given any information about his health and well-being.

The DSS operates under Nigeria's coordinator of national security, which reports directly to you, according to the 1986 National Security Agencies Act . During a visit to State House in April, Garba Shehu also told CPJ that you would be made personally aware of Abiri's ongoing detention. We therefore call for your swift action to ensure Abiri's release and that those responsible for his prolonged and illegal detention are held accountable.

In February and March 2018, the DSS also arrested Tony Ezimakor , the Abuja bureau chief of the privately owned Daily Independent newspaper. CPJ documented Ezimakor's week-long detention without charge or court appearance, during which the DSS threatened the journalist with terrorism charges for his reporting.

Over the last two years, CPJ has repeatedly tried to contact Lawal Musa Daura, director general of the DSS, and Gbeteng Bassi, director of operations of the DSS, without success. Nigerian journalists have similarly told CPJ, with dismay, that they are unable to reach the DSS for comment, regarding the arrest of their colleagues or otherwise. During the same April 2018 meeting with CPJ, Garba Shehu confirmed that the DSS has not designated anyone responsible for communicating with the Nigerian public. We urge you to improve accountability and make the DSS accessible to the press. This includes the appointment of a DSS spokesperson.

Your action to ensure the safety of journalists and the promotion of open dialogue through the press is made even more important because Nigeria will hold elections in February 2019. Around the world, CPJ has documented how attacks on journalists have escalated during election periods and other political processes. It is in this context that we urge you to take decisive action to ensure that journalists are free to report on matters of public concern, and that a culture of self-censorship does not cloud public decision-making processes. As part of this, Abiri should be released without delay.

Sincerely,

Joel Simon

Executive Director

Committee to Protect Journalists

Shu'aibu Usman Leman

National Secretary

Nigerian Union of Journalists

Wade H. McMullen, Jr.

Managing Attorney

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Elizabeth Chyrum

Director

Human Rights Concern - Eritrea

David Kode

Head of Advocacy and Campaigns

CIVICUS

Edmund YaKani

Executive Director

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, South Sudan

Zohrab Ismayil

Programmes Director

Caucasus Civil Initiatives Center (CCIC)

Yared Hailemariam

Director

Association For Human Rights In Ethiopia (AHRE)

Dina Meza

Directora Ejecutiva

Asociación por la Democracia y los Derechos Humanos

ASOPODEHU-Honduras

Melanie Sonhaye Kombate

Programs and Advocacy Director

West African Human Rights Defenders Network (ROADDH/WAHRDN)

Rahman Gharib

Chairman

Metro Center for Journalists Rights & Advocacy

Alphonsus B.M. Gbanie

Executive Secretary

Human Rights Defenders Network- Sierra Leone

Yemisi Ransome-Kuti

Founding Executive Director and Board Member,

Nigeria Network of NGOs

Osai Ojigho

Director

Amnesty International - Nigeria

Cristina Palabay

Secretary General

Karapatan - Philippines

Adilur Khan

Secretary General

Odhikar - Bangladesh

Carles Torner

Executive Director

PEN International

Folu Agoi

President

PEN Nigeria

Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director

Media Foundation for West Africa