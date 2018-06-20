Photo Report: President Buhari receives Shehikh Ahmed Tijani Inyass

The Grand Khalifa of Tijaniya Sect, Shehikh Ahmed Tijani Inyass on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing of Khalifa Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu.

Present to receive the Islamic Scholar were; Alhaji Nafiu Rabiu, first son of the Rabiu Family; Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA Group; Keremi Rabiu, top government officials and other Islamic scholars.

President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming the Grand Khalifa of Tijaniya, Sheikh Ahmed Tijani Inyass during an audience the President granted a delegation led by the Sheikh at the State House, Abuja.

