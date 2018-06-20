Ndume Appeals To Military, Security Agents To Intensify Efforts To End Boko Haram Insurgency

The Senator representing Borno south senatorial District at the National Assembly and former Senate leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has asserted that two problematic areas militate against federal and state governments efforts in the fight against boko haram insurgency in Borno state.

Ndume who identified Damboa-Gwoza-Chibok and Lake Chad areas as major dangerous spots, appealed to the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies to increase surveillance and operations in the areas in order to completely and permanently clear the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in the area and state at large.

The Senator stated this yesterday while reacting to last weekend’s killing of scores of people in Damboa town of Damboa local government area of Borno state in a statement issued yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

He also emphasised that he had credible reports that the book Haram insurgents are operating from the two spots.

According to him, if the military attack the two bases, the insurgents would be tamed and definitely rendered harmless.

He said the bases were reported to be the operational bases of the insurgents.