Southern Youth endorse Buhari for Second Term, passes Confidence Vote on Buratai.

Ahead of Nigeria's 2019 General Elections, the Southern Youth Leaders Forum on Wednesday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in Office. Rising from a Summit of the group in Lagos, the Youth also passed a Vote on Confidence on Nigeria's Army Chief, General Tukur Buratai, while recommending General Buratai and other service chiefs, for a Special National Honour by the Federal government.

This was as the Youth summit, noted that it recalled with nostalgia, the giant strides of Buhari's administration, in the cardinal areas of Economy, Security and Anti-corruption, since assumption of Office.

The group condemned what it termed "the various attempt by some politicians and people of vested interest, towards pushing the country, dangerously to the edge of the slope, particularly the antics of creating scares among our people, just for the purpose of ambitions tied towards the 2019 General elections."

According to a communique issued at the end of the summit and signed by Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji on behalf of National Committee of Yoruba Youth, Engr. Fidelis Nze KSN (Igbo Youth Assembly) and Comrade Nathaniel Ekutu (South South Youth Coalition), it also commended the sustained effort of the Federal government and stakeholders in the anti-corruption war, as it lauded the cooperation now being received from the judiciary, towards ensuring a speedy dispensation of corruption related trials, as being recently witnessed in the country.

The summit commended the Federal government, Service Chiefs and officers of the Nigeria Armed Forces, for the restoration of peace in the Northeastern part of the country, the Middle belt and other troubled part of the country. It paid tributes to the Nigerian Army for the peaceful Sallah celebrations witnessed across the nation, especially in the Northeast zone, where even the IDP's where able to observe the Sallah celebrations in their ancestral homes.

The Youth also urge Nigerians, particularly the youth, not to be deceived by these individuals whose main motive is political and desperation for power come 2019.