Delta Governor To Storm Burutu For Town Hall Meeting, Inspection, Commissioning Of Projects 

The phase IV of the Town Hall meeting, inspection and commissioning of projects by the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, would hold in Burutu Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Chairman of the organizing committee of the event, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, and made available to The Nigerian Voice in Asaba, disclosed that the governor and his entourage would commission two projects and inspect three, before holding a Town Hall meeting with the people of the Local Government Area same day.

According to Ogbueshi Ukah, “the Governor will commission Burutu Township Roads and upgraded facilities of Burutu Grammar School, Burutu”.

He further revealed that the 18.5km Obutobo I/Yokiri Road, renovation of Ogulagha Model Secondary School, Ogulagha, and the construction of Burutu Modern Market would be inspected.

“The activities for the day will be rounded up with a Town Hall meeting that will hold inside Burutu Tent, Burutu”, the statement added.