VIDEO and IMAGES: Civil Right Groups Demand Total #SecurityOverhaulFrom the Nigerian Authorities

The ENDS organisation with the Cabal Must Go movement, New Nigeria Youth Progressive Association, Coalition for Better Nigeria, Youth Voices of Nigeria and other groups commenced protests Yesterday, Tuesday for total security overhaul in Nigeria.

Listing a series of concerns, dozens of patriotic citizens marched to various government offices including the Ministry of Justice, Federal Secretariat, National Assembly (only to find that the Senators were on a three -week recession for "Eid" holidays and finally ending at Police Headquarters. Protests were also commenced in other states and Nigerian high commissions abroad.

After about an hour of protesting and attempts to storm the entrance of the police headquarters, they were addressed by the DIG Operations Joshak Habila who listened to the frustrations of Nigerians as deliverd by Dr. Perry Brimah of ENDS and CabalMustGo movement, and others; and then some leaders of the organisations were taken up to meet and present their demands to the police authorities in a conference meeting.

Patriotic Nigerians will continue protesting and comprehensive change. Letters were given to the media and government offices presenting a list of demands for total change towards improving the Nigerian police force and properly securing the lives of Nigerians, now the "most terrorized nation in the world" with its police recently reviewed as being the "worst in the world."

Demands List:

1. IMMEDIATE Retirement of Security Service chiefs!

2. Redeployment of the 80% police currently assigned as bodyguards for the wealthy cabal as admitted by IGP Idris, to secure the masses.

3. Redeployment of SARS to pursue killer Boko Haram terrorists hired by the cattle owners, rustlers and farmers.

4. An end to SARS after above item #3.

5. Return of the military to rest in the barracks, as they have no constitutional role replacing the police with wartime brutality because the police are currently diverted to be bodyguards for the wealthy cabal.

6. Trial of all security agents and heads implicated in massacres and secret burials of protesting youth across the nation. (Zaria massacre, Onitsha and Umuahia massacres, senator Lafiagi Kwara massacre etc.)

7. The Arrest of senate president Bukola Saraki as is constitutionally ordained based on the publicity indictment charade by the police. Once police accuse a citizen of arming terrorists, IT IS A MUST THEY IMMEDIATELY ARREST HIM. Otherwise the police officers responsible for the public charges must be held to account

8. For IGP Idris to be held to account for "flouting" Buhari's orders to keep a special force to protect the poor people of Benue as Buhari alleged.

9. The immediate decentralization amendments to create state police and restore regionalism.

10. 100% monitoring of "Security Votes" allocation and FULL PUBLIC Disclosure of disbursement.

11. Better welfare, funding and mass recruitment for the Nigerian police.

12. Prompt proscription of all groups currently involved in terror in Nigeria without discrimination.

13. Retraining of police, reassignment to areas of need to prevent crime and a total end of intimidation tolls with police begging for bribe on Nigerian roads.

14. Proper registry with full names of all Nigerian deaths from terror without concealment of any kind.

15. Proper benefits and welfare for civilians and state security officials and their families who are victims of terror.

16. The arrest and prosecution of Boko Haram sponsors and all other terror sponsors.

Our police must be saved from the “worst in the world” to a distinguished institution. Nigeria can no longer remain the most terrorized nation on planet earth.

We demand responsibility from the leadership. We shall wait no more for this simple and urgent repositioning of Nigeria’s security apparatus.

TOO MANY INNOCENT LIVES HAVE BEEN LOST. THEIR DEATHS MUST NOT BE IN VAIN. IT IS TIME FOR THIS DEADLY IRRESPONSIBILITY TO END ONCE AND FOR ALL. VULNERABLE NIGERIANS CANNOT AFFORD TO WAIT TILL 2019! THE POOR PEOPLE OF BENUE, TARABA, ZAMFARA, ADAMAWA, BORNO, KADUNA, ONITSHA, ENUGU AND OTHERS CANNOT BE LEFT TO DIE, HELPLESSLY AND CHEAPLY ANYMORE.

Dr Perry Brimah; +234-903-420-3031; +1-929-427-5305

[email protected]; @EveryNigerian, @CabalMustGo

