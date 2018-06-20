3 die, 2 injured in Ojuelegba truck accident

Three people were killed and two others injured in the truck accident that occurred on the Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos State.

The General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

He made the disclosure after a truck with an unknown registration number, conveying a huge load of plywood, swerved and poured its contents down the bridge.

The LASEMA boss also clarified that the truck did not fall off the bridge as reported earlier and that four other vehicles were involved in the accident.

He said, “As we are; three people died, two people injured. Initially, two people died and after some time, one more person among those who are initially injured eventually died.” LASEMA GM, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu

“We got a call at about 8:25 pm from the call system that a truck fell of the bridge in Ojuelegba but when we got here, we discovered that a truck actually did not fall off the bridge but content at the back of the truck which are mainly plywood.

“Obviously overloaded and when it got to the bridge, it tilted and half of the content fell off the bridge and landed on top of four other vehicles – three yellow danfo (commercial) buses and a Toyota Corolla car,” Tiamiyu revealed at the scene of the incident.

He stressed further that the bridge was consequently shut down and vehicles were diverted to enable officials of LASEMA and other emergency agencies to clear off the bridge to prevent a secondary incident.

Agencies who also took part in the rescue effort include the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Red Cross.

Others are LRT, LASTMA, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Fire Service, and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

Tuesday's incident is the latest of similar accidents that have claimed lives in the Ojuelegba bridge axis in the last three years.

One of the incidents in September 2015 killed three members of the same family.