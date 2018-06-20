Ramadan hangover: Buhari cancels weekly cabinet meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law today, Wednesday at noon, the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The presidency also announced that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold tomorrow, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, because cabinet members and Mr. Buhari were celebrating the end of Ramadan and did not have time to prepare.

“This is due to the Eid-el-Fitr holidays last Friday and yesterday, which affected preparation of Council memoranda,” spokesman Femi Adesina said.