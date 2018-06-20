Market Demolition Update: Imo Deputy Governor Appeals For Calm

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has appealed for calm among traders over their losses, assuring them that help is on the way.

The Deputy Governor made the call, yesterday, while addressing Imo traders under the umbrella of Imo State Amalgamated Markets and Traders Association (ISAMATA), during ISAMATA Day celebration at IBC event Center, Owerri, Imo State.

Stressing the strategic place of commerce and trade, he said that every progressive country makes commerce the nucleus of its economy, saying that no nation creates wealth without vibrant commerce and industry.

Prince Madumere explained that commerce is the foundation for industries, thereby encouraged ISAMATA not to be deterred in their poise to develop the sector.

The number two citizen of the State used the opportunity to appeal to the traders to be calm over losses incurred following the demolition of markets occasioned by urban renewal policy.

While sharing in their pains and difficulties, he assured continuous support in all their programmes.

Speaking earlier, the President of the organization, Chief Joe Odikanwa, explained that ISAMATA came on board for the purpose of harmonizing all markets and bringing them under one umbrella with a view to ensuring peace, harmony and unity among members.

The high point of the event was the wild jubilation that greeted the arrival of the Deputy Governor by traders drawn from the three zones of the State, with cultural troupes chanting songs of praise, praising him for his strength of character and calling on him to come and take over the mantle of leadership in the State.