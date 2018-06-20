72-year-old man lands in prison for allegedly bathing woman with acid

A 72-year-old man, Adegboye Emmanuel has been remanded in prison by a Magistrate Court in Ile Ife, Osun State for allegedly bathing woman, Abayomi Veronica with acid.

The prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Abdullahi, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 6 at about 9:00am at Oluorogbo phase III, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi explained that the accused, unlawfully attempted to kill one Abayomi Veronica who he poured a substance suspected to be acid on, causing her grievous harm.

The prosecutor said the offence committed contravened sections 320 (2) and 338 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused was arraigned on a two-count charge of attempted murder and causing grievous harm through acid and he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ishola Omisade rejected the oral application for bail by Emmanuel’s counsel, Mr Bolaji Adewale. He ordered the remand of the accused at Ile-Ife prison.

Omisade, however, asked Adewale to file a formal bail application for the court’s consideration and adjourned the case till July 12.