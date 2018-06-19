NGO Set To Tackle Sickle Cell Disease

A new Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Initiative for the Prevention and Cure of Sickle Cell Anaemia (IPCSCA), has vowed to tackle headlong the prevention and eradication of sickle cell Anaemia.

Chairman of the NGO, Ejidike Ugochukwu, made the pledge Tuesday in his welcome remarks during the inauguration of the NGO and book launch titled: “Unveiling Sickle Cell Anaemia”, held at Orchid Hotel, Asaba.

The event which coincided with today’s World Sickle Cell Day, was in line with the UN objectives, stressing that the body would create awareness, carryout the great vision towards the total prevention and eradication of sickle cell anaemia from the society.

In his words: “in addition, my book “Unveiling Sickle Cell Anaemia” was borne out of my personal health experiences, in addition to my experiences as a medical laboratory professional, as a caregiver”.

He said sickle cell Anaemia is a blood disorder which leads to frequent and severe infections, damages to major organs and episodes of unpredictable pains in the back, chest, abdomen and the extremities.

“Being a genetic disease, sickle cell spans a whole life time of the individual and as such management is life-long”, lamenting that the disease has led to so many deaths, bringing pains, agonies to the victims and the families.

He also revealed “No doubt, this disease has led to many broken homes and other implications including emotional, economic and social challenges”.

He noted that the increasing incidence of sickle cell anaemia and its consequences including his own experience gave birth to the campaign on sickle cell anaemia, creating awareness for the disease, helping the victims of sickle cell anemia; contribute his quota to the prevention and eradication of sickle cell anaemia.

“Indeed, this day is the end of an epoch because, with this NGO, we will sustainably deal with myths that surround sickle cell anaemia. It is also the beginning of an epoch because from today, families affected by this disease can breed a new lease of life and sickle cell children can truly live a fuller life”, he vowed.

The keynote speaker Dr Njelita Chkwudi, MD Rock Foundation Hospital, Awka, Anambra State, warned parents to seek medical attention to know their status before coming together, as sickle cell anaemia is transferable to children by both parents who carries the genre.