My Foundation Invests N7 Billion Intervention Funds In North East'...Dangote

Aliko Dangote, the Nigerian billionaire and president of Dangote Groups, announced on Monday that his Foundation has so far invested N7billion to create jobs and end hunger in the north east states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba among other states ravaged by insurgency and herdsmen attacks, which had forced millions of residents living in Internally Displaced Persons (I DP) camps.

He said, in Borno alone, which is the epicentre of Boko Haram, Dangote Foundation invested N2 billion for construction of 200 befitting housing estate to IDPs, in addition to provision of food items and other relief items since 2012.

The African Billionaire stated this during the launching/commissioning of 200 Dangote Estates, School and Clinic in Dalori Village of Konduga Local Government Area as well as the newly constructed Edifice of Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA) along Damboa road in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The 200 Housing Estate and the BSPHCDA were jointly constructed and equipped by Dangote and Borno State Government.

Dangote therefore commended governor Shettima for his giant developmental strides in Borno, despite the Boko Haram crisis, adding that, the governor has achieved a feat that other governors from the oil producing states could not achieve.

He called on philanthropists and other corporate organizations to assist the state government resettle and empower the IDPs who have since returned to their liberated communities.

His words: "I am very grateful to witness this important occasion which marked the official commissioning of 200 housing estate, and newly constructed Primary Health Care Development Complex built by Dangote Foundation in partnership with Borno state Government.

" Since 2012, Dangote Foundation has been supporting the North East, particularly Borno, and have spent about N7 billion as part of effort to ameliorate the sufferings of IDPs.

" We will continue to work and ensure that the IDPs are finally resettled back to their communities with dignity".

In his address, governor Shettima described Dangote as symbol of Borno and a highest gift to Africa for always identifying with challenges posed by insurgency.

He noted that Dangote Foundation, is the one in the country that gave the highest donation in support of the humanitarian crisis not only in Borno but in the country as a whole.

"I am so glad that with this support and construction of this village to our IDPs, Dangote will now serve as permanent symbol in the state." Shettima said.

In their remarks, Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Professor Umara Zulum and that of Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia, and the Executive Director, BSPHCDA, Dr. Sule Mele commended Dangote and Borno state Government for giving much priority attention to the plights of IDPs in the state, pointing out that the provision of the estates, clinics, schools and the befitting Primary Health Care Development Agency to the people of the state is timely, due to the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state. End