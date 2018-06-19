MUST READ: 7 Reasons You Need To Become A Zenith Bank Customer

Being a customer of the numerous banks in Nigeria comes with different perks and challenges, as the sector itself is bedeviled with the infrastructural lapses inherent in Nigeria, however, of all the commercial banks; Zenith Bank has proven to be the pace setter not only in terms of innovation and infrastructural capabilities; the bank has remained shoulder high above them all since it was founded in 1990.

Zenith Bank currently ranks as the number one commercial bank in Nigeria not only in terms of customer deposits and profits, but in several other aspects of banking. Little wonder, retail and commercial banking customers including investors continue to do business with Zenith Bank.

Zenith Bank has continued to provide quality financial services to different sectors in Nigeria including some Key West African Countries, Asia and Europe.

The bank mirrors the hopes and aspirations of every Nigerian and Africa at large.

As a banking customer who has enjoyed the services of several banks in Nigeria, settling for Zenith as the best did not come off without the bank going beyond others in meeting my high expectations in terms of the service offering and values which they have consistently delivered over the years.

Here are seven reasons, Zenith Bank is the best and why you should use the bank.

1. RESPECT FOR INDIVIDUALS:

Ever wander into a banking hall and be unsure of where you are or how to go about what you want to do, this does not apply to Zenith. Right from the entrance you are welcomed by courteous and professional security officers and when ushered into the banking hall, it is another wall entirely. The cuteness and swagger of the bank’s staff is a wonder to behold. If you are like me and you want to save your money where posh and crisp cashiers, tellers, customer service representatives and account officers – welcome to Zenith Bank.

2. INTEGRITY/FINANCIAL STABILITY:

Has the financial stability of your bank ever been a source of concern for you?

I was also in that position; but, with Zenith’s position as the number 1 commercial bank in Nigeria and with total assets of more than US $14.8 billion and market capitalization of US $2.3 billion; be rest assured that your deposit is secure for now and in the future.

3. EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE:

We all know that good customer service beats cost most time but Zenith brings that to the table at no extra cost. My experience with Zenith bank proves that their customer service goes beyond satisfying the customer.

Their goal is to surpass expectations by delighting customers and ensuring their loyalty and the bank has mine.

The bank’s personalized banking service is an experience to look forward to as everything about you as an individual is valued in terms of your – experience, uniqueness, knowledge, skills and potential – regardless of age, gender, religion, ethnicity, nationality or position. No matter the time, no matter the weather, be rest assured that your needs(whether queries or complaints) will be resolved swiftly and with ease. The effectiveness and efficiency of the team is unquestionable and you should come see it for yourself.

4. INNOVATION:

I remember having a chat with one of my colleagues about happenings in the banking sector and how it is slowly turning into a red ocean as every bank tend to copy innovations from other banks with reckless abandon – but if you are an individual with keen eye for innovation like me, someone who likes blazing the trail in everything; Zenith Bank is the answer.

Zenith offers range of products that cuts across both the public and private space, appealing to different strata of the society. With wide spread alternative banking solutions, Life is easy when you bank with Zenith.

5. PRODUCTS FOR EVERYONE:

Another reason you should bank with Zenith is because of the different products available at the bank.

Zenith has more than 500 branches spread across Nigeria each with ATMs. The bank also has several digital products which have made banking easy for their customers both within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

Some of these products include:

Zenith Bank Savings Account - The Zenith Individual and Salary Savings Accounts are recommended if you have specific savings goals in mind or you just want to start setting money aside. The account offers competitive interest rates, debit and credit cards, email/SMS transaction notifications and free access to the Bank’s Internet banking platform, mobile app and other digital solutions.

Zenith Bank Individual Current Account - The Zenith Bank Current Account is a flexible current account that allows you bank and perform financial transactions at your convenience from anywhere in the world. Account holders enjoy a branded cheque book, debit and credit cards, email/SMS transaction notifications and free access to the Bank’s internet banking platform, mobile app and other digital solutions.

Zenith Bank Children’s Account (ZECA): Ages 0-12 - The Zenith Children’s Account (ZECA) is a unique savings account designed to allow parents save for their children’s future while teaching children the benefits of financial discipline and savings in a fun way. ZECA offers competitive interest rates and supports cheque, draft and dividend lodgments.

Zenith Bank Children’s Account For Teens (ZECA Teens): Ages 13-17 - ZECA Teens is designed to avail teenagers aged 13 to 17 years with all the benefits of the Zenith Children’s Account and a customized Naira MasterCard (a prepaid card issued upon Parent’s request), so they can start learning to manage money.

Zenith Bank Aspire Account - The Zenith Aspire Account is an interest-bearing savings account for Nigerian undergraduates that offer them competitive savings rates, free access to zenith alternative channels, account transaction notifications, a customized debit card and discounts at select retail partners.

Key Features of these Accounts include

 Zero Account Opening Balance

 Earn competitive interest on your deposits

 Zenith MasterCard/Visa/Verve Debit Card

 Free access to Zenith Internet and Mobile Banking Platforms

 Email/SMS Alerts notifications on your account

 Free access to Scan to Pay app.

 Lodgment of Dividend Warrants, Drafts and other third party banking instruments

 Customized Debit Card (Aspire Account)

 Discounted Debit Card Fee (Aspire Account)

 Invitation to the annual Zenith Children’s Parade (ZECA Account)

 Participation in the Children’s Day scholarship raffle draw (ZECA Account)

No matter your status there is a product for you at Zenith Bank

6. ZENITH DIGITAL BANKING:

If you are a fan of convenience in all form, this is for you; Zenith Mobile App leverages the growing ubiquity of smart phones to allow users access all their Zenith Bank accounts and perform a myriad of transactions at their own convenience. These include account opening, balance enquiries, funds transfers, payments, card request, activation and hot listing, airline and hotel bookings and lots more. Visit www.zenithbank.com/smartlink to download.

The Zenith Bank Internet Banking platform is a dynamic solution hosted on the Bank’s website (www.zenithbank.com) that enables individual and corporate customers to perform most of their banking transactions online. Account holders can make transfers, payments, view/download account activity in any format and get real-time account balances on transactions amongst other things.

To request for Internet Bank log on details today, please call Zenith Direct on:

- 0700 ZENITHBANK

- +234 1 278 7000

- +234 1 292 7000

Zenith’s *966# Eazy banking is a convenient, fast and secure way to bank on any mobile phone (feature or Internet enabled). The solution does not involve the use of Internet/data and users perform a plethora of transactions by simply dialing short codes. Registering for *966# Eazy banking can be done by simply dialing *966# and following the prompts.

Available *966# Eazybanking Strings:

 Airtime Purchase: Dial *966*Amount*Mobile Number#

 Funds Transfers to Any Nigerian Bank Account: Dial *966*Amount*Account Number#

 Bank Verification Number (BVN) Confirmation: Dial *966*BVN#

 Password and Pin Reset: Dial *966*60#

 DSTV, PHCN Bill Payments: Dial *966*7*Amount*Customer ID#

 Payments to Zenith Billers: Dial *966*Biller Code*Amount#

Visit www.zenithbank.com/966 for more information.

7. ZENITH THINKS TOMORROW:

Have you ever thought about the things you used and you feel confident, not only about the present but about the future. Zenith Bank is the bank with a future outlook that gives pride to every customer.

The bank sees technology as an enabler and as a generator of new opportunities.

As a leader in setting trends that shape the financial services sector in Nigeria, the bank’s practical delivery across its automated platforms is unique and it helps serve its customers with services that transcend other providers in the industry.

In all these, one needs a bank that has maintained cleanliness, smartness and style for twenty-eight (28) years and counting. Everybody needs that bank that will match up to ego and class and can represent at any point; Zenith bank raises your standard, sustains it and gives you that best branding that only you deserve!

Remember all these are stories until you become a Zenith bank customer!