Plane carrying Saudi Arabia team to World Cup catches fire
The plane carrying Saudi Arabian football players to World Cup caught fire after take off in Russia on Monday. The plane was a Russian Airlines Airbus A319-100, several reports said.
However, the plane landed safely and no one was injured, an official statement from the Saudi Football Federation said.
The plane landed at Rostov on Don Airport and the passengers and crew disembarked safely.