Wonders Of Science: This baby is 24 years old

A 25-year-old woman has given birth to a baby who is as old as she is. The baby was developed from an embryo frozen 24 years ago on October 14, 1992, although it wasn’t thawed until March of this year when it was ready to be implanted in the mother’s uterus.

Researchers at the University of Tennessee Preston Medical Library believe it to be the longest-frozen embryo to be born and survive.

The previous record involved a 20-year-old frozen embryo. The Tennessee mother Tina Gibson was just 1 and ¹/₂ years old herself when the egg was frozen.

“Do you realize I’m only 25? This embryo and I could have been best friends,” mom Tina Gibson said shortly after being implanted with the embryo, reported The New York Post.

Emma Wren

She gave birth to her daughter, Emma Wren, on Nov. 25. Gibson and her husband, Benjamin, 33, couldn’t conceive their own child because he suffers from cystic fibrosis. The condition can cause infertility.

Husband and wife were planning to adopt when they learned about the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“ I just came home one day, I looked at Benjamin, and I said, ‘I think we need to submit an application for embryo adoption,’ ” Tina told CNN.

The couple submitted an application that same night and although there many others on the list, they were selected.

“It was overwhelming,” said Tina, now 26. “There was so many, and it’s like, how do you pick?”

NEDC Lab Director Carol Sommerfelt called the Gibsons’ story “deeply moving.” Proud dad Benjamin said his daughter is no worse for the wear after her time in the freezer.

“Emma is such a sweet miracle,” he said. “I think she looks pretty perfect to have been frozen all those years ago.’’

His wife said she couldn’t care less how long Emma was put on ice, reported The Post.