2000 IDPs Return Home In Borno For Eid-el-Fitri Sallah After 6 Years

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said no fewer than 2,000 IDPs returnees celebrated their 2018 Eid-el-Fitri sallah at Gudumbali town in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno state for the first time in six years.

The town which is located at about 125 kilometres extreme north of Borno state and shares international border with Niger Republic was deserted by the locals of the area in 2012 following incessant attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents.

According to a statement issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Nigerian Arny , the IDPs returned to their ancestral homes following successes recorded in the ongoing Operation Last Hold.

He said that more returnees were escorted back home by troops. “Following the achievements recorded by the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the Nigerian Army consolidated the operations with clearance operation which is Sharan Gwona da Sharan Gida and dominance patrols.

“The returnees, drawn from different IDP camps were assured of their safety and government’s assistance in rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.

“Building materials are already being stocked for distribution as efforts are intensified to clear and open up more communities in the nine Local Government Area Councils of Northern Borno,” Mr Chukwu, a brigadier-general, said.

He quoted the Commander of Operation LAST HOLD, Abba Dikko, who welcomed the returnees, as saying that the military would not rest on its oars until all displaced persons were safely returned to their ancestral homes.

Mr Chukwu said the commander asked all terrorists to either surrender and be reintegrated into their communities or be “vanquished and conquered”.