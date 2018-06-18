Suicide Bomb Attack Left 20 Killed 48 Wounded in Damboa

Borno Police State Command has confirmed that a suicide bomb attack in Damboa town of Damboa LGA of Borno state left 20 people death and 48 others sustained various degree of injuries.

A statement issued Sunday by the Borno State Command PPRO, DSP Edet Okon read in quote: "On 16/06/18 at about 2045hrs, an explosion occurred at Abachari area outskirt of Damboa town of Damboa L.G.A. of Borno State.

"At the sound of the explosion, personnel of the Nigeria Police and Members of the civilian JTF mobilised to the scene and discovered twenty dead bodies and 48 injured persons in a suspected terrorist attack.

" The wounded and the dead were evacuated to a hospital while scene was sanitized by a deployment of police EOD unit. "Investigation is ongoing to unravel the nature of the attack. "The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu urges members of the public to continue to be vigilant and watchful.

"He also urges them to always provide useful information to the security agencies for necessary actions."